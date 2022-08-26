Head to Head Analysis: Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) versus Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enhabit and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enhabit 1 2 0 0 1.67 Chemed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enhabit currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Chemed has a consensus target price of $541.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Enhabit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enhabit is more favorable than Chemed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enhabit N/A N/A N/A Chemed 12.95% 44.64% 23.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enhabit and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enhabit and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.69 $111.10 million N/A N/A Chemed $2.14 billion 3.36 $268.55 million $17.98 26.81

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemed beats Enhabit on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

