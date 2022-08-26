Financial Survey: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) & iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and iTeos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,911.13 -$346.79 million N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.47 $214.52 million $8.71 2.74

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and iTeos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.05%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -74,515.24% N/A -108.63% iTeos Therapeutics 61.18% 60.27% 37.99%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems. The company also develops therapeutic agents, which are in Phase II or III clinical trial for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, pancreatic, and lung cancers, as well as pathogens as SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Deafness and Communication Disorders, and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with CytRx Corporation, EnGeneIC Pty Limited, GlobeImmune, Inc., and Infectious Disease Research Institute, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Diego, California.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

