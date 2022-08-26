Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 316.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
