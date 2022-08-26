Stephens Boosts Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $23.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ONB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

