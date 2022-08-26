Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.