Cowen Boosts Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $9.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

