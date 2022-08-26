MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

