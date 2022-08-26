Truist Financial Trims NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price to $15.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.
NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.10. NextCure has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
