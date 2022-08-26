Truist Financial Trims NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price to $15.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.10. NextCure has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

NextCure Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.