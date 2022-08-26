Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Orica Stock Performance
Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.
About Orica
