Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Orica Stock Performance

Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Orica has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.