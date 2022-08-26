Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $290.97 on Friday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.