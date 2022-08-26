Image Scan (LON:IGE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 189,314 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

