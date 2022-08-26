Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.28

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 6.44 ($0.08). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 81,106 shares.

Active Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £10.12 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.

Insider Transactions at Active Energy Group

In other Active Energy Group news, insider Michael Rowan acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,249.40).

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

