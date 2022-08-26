WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Down 97.2% in August

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. WinVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Get WinVest Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WinVest Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,889,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,029,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,924,000.

WinVest Acquisition Company Profile

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WinVest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WinVest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.