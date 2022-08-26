Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $843.52

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 843.52 ($10.19) and traded as high as GBX 851 ($10.28). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 836 ($10.10), with a volume of 142,391 shares.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.53 million and a PE ratio of 525.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 843.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 856.01.

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 11.25 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

