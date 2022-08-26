Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $886.66

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 886.66 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 947 ($11.44). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 927 ($11.20), with a volume of 70,803 shares traded.
Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 886.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 827.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,900.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
About Smart Metering Systems
Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.
