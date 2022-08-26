Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.19

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.43). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 360,377 shares.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

