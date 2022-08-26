Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.08. Infinite Group shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Infinite Group Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

