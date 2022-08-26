Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 93.0% in August

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.71. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.