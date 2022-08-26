So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in August

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 422,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,041,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 58,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.82.

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

