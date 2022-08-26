Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the July 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Telstra Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telstra has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0351 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.