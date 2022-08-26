Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Down 44.0% in August

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCKTF opened at 2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.68. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52-week low of 2.67 and a 52-week high of 7.53.
About Rock Tech Lithium
