Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Down 0.3 %

ZIONL opened at $26.32 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.