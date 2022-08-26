Benchmark Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

