Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

Pharvaris stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pharvaris Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth $11,908,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

