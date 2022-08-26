Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Raised to $46.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

