Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Trading Down 2.8 %

PHVS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

About Pharvaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.