Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Value Line Price Performance

VALU stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.17. Value Line has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Value Line during the second quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Value Line during the second quarter worth $164,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.