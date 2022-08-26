Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Value Line Price Performance
VALU stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.17. Value Line has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $118.40.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
