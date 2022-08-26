Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $402.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $388.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

