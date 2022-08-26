TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
TCRR opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $19.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.