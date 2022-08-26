TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

TCRR opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

