Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stephens

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,966. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

