Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $20.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Repay Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 0.68. Repay has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight bought 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repay by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

