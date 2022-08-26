Cheuvreux Downgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Hold

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.