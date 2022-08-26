Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.38% from the company’s previous close.

SNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after buying an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

