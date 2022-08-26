Barrington Research Boosts SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target to $48.00

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 289,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 103,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

