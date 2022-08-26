Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $573.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.85 on Tuesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

