Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $573.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $465.85 on Tuesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

