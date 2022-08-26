Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Wayside Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

Wayside Technology Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $216,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,024,534.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $44,444.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,349,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,696 shares of company stock valued at $149,274 and sold 9,967 shares valued at $373,952. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayside Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

