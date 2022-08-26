QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

