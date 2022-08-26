QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Now Covered by Noble Financial

Equities researchers at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
QuoteMedia stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About QuoteMedia
