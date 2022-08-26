Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Clarivate stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $182,013,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $146,037,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $85,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

