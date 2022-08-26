Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.62. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $33.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
