Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded to Hold at Cheuvreux

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

