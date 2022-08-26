Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Nitori Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. Nitori has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $209.47.
Nitori Company Profile
