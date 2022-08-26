Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.68.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.