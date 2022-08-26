Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bradesco Corretora

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

