Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bradesco Corretora

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Klabin Stock Performance
Shares of Klabin stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Klabin has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.
Klabin Company Profile
