Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Alumina Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

