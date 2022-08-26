Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Elkem ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Shares of ELKEF stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

