ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, KGI Securities raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $314.45 on Wednesday. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $536.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.72.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

