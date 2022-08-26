Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHYHY. Barclays boosted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

