Barclays Trims Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Target Price to GBX 279

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DIISY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

