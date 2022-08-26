Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Altium Price Performance

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. Altium has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $32.11.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

