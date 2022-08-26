Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Wesana Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTC WSNAF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Wesana Health has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Wesana Health Company Profile
