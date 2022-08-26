Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Wesana Health (OTC:WSNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$0.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wesana Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTC WSNAF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. Wesana Health has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Wesana Health alerts:

Wesana Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Wesana Health Holdings Inc, a life sciences company, engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic medicines and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapies to treat traumatic brain injuries. It is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological, and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.